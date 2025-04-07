Kurdistan’s President discuss investment and regional stability with UAE Leader

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and expanding Emirati investment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

According to an official statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, during the meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in sectors of mutual interest.

They discussed "opportunities for Emirati investment and the role of the private sector in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," the statement said.

Barzani and Bin Zayed also exchanged views on regional developments and the challenges facing the Middle East. They stressed the importance of “protecting peace and stability and adopting wisdom and dialogue in handling regional issues to prevent further unrest,” according to the statement.

The situation in Syria and other key regional topics were also discussed during the talks.