President Nechirvan Barzani calls for unity on Ashura

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the importance of unity and reconciliation in a statement on Tuesday evening, marking the observance of Ashura.

Barzani reflected on the significance of Ashura, stating on X, "On the painful anniversary of Ashura, we are inspired by the meanings of patience, faith, and the values of sacrifice and courage that Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) and his honorable companions embodied in the Battle of Karbala, where they stood against injustice to uphold the word of truth."

Barzani continued, "The anniversary of Ashura represents an opportunity to unite ranks, reject differences, and adopt the principles of non-violence, tolerance, and brotherhood among all components of our people, in order to build a bright future for our country that fulfills everyone’s aspirations for decent living, security, stability, and prosperity."

Notably, Shia Muslims in Iraq and around the world observe the night of the 10th of Muharram, known as Ashura, with special rituals in memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, his brother Abbas, and their companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.