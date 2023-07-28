Barzani extols Ashura's message of nonviolence and tolerance

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, the President of Kurdistan Region in Iraq, commemorated Ashura, describing it as a profound tribute to the principles of nonviolence and tolerance.

Taking to his Twitter account, President Barzani expressed, "‏The commemoration of Imam Hussein's martyrdom and the poignant memory of Ashura exalt the virtues of self-sacrifice and the fight for justice. They also symbolize the paramount importance of nonviolence, tolerance, and fraternity. These timeless values shall continue to serve as an enduring emblem for humanity, offering hope to the oppressed and persecuted across all times and places."