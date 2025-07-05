President Barzani: Ashura reminds us of the need for unity

Shafaq News – Erbil

On the occasion of Ashura, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, emphasized the enduring human and moral lessons embodied by Imam Hussein Bin Ali.

In an official statement, Barzani said the commemoration of Ashura revives “the values of truth, patience, and sacrifice” exemplified by Imam Hussein (peace be upon him),” describing the occasion as one that “carries noble humanitarian meanings and timeless lessons that call for justice, tolerance, and peace.”

Barzani reaffirmed the importance of strengthening solidarity and fraternity among Iraqis, urging all parties to resolve their differences in the interest of national stability and the country’s higher good.

Ashura, observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The day holds deep religious and historical significance for Muslims—particularly among Shiites—as a symbol of resistance against injustice, and a reminder of sacrifice, moral courage, and standing for truth.