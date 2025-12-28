New 4,000-meter well bolsters Iraq’s Majnoon oil field

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq completed a new appraisal oil well at the Majnoon oil field, reaching a depth of 4,280 meters, the Iraqi Drilling Company said on Sunday.

In a statement, the company noted that the well was drilled using the IDC-57 drilling rig—the largest in Iraq with a 3,000-horsepower capacity—for Basra Oil Company in cooperation with Halliburton, a US-based oilfield services company.

“The well will collect and analyze geological and reservoir data, evaluate the oil-bearing properties of producing formations, and guide technical decisions for field development,” the statement added, noting it is also expected to improve the management of oil reserves and support production enhancement plans.

Similar appraisal wells have recently been drilled at North Rumaila and Khor al-Zubar, both located in Basra.

The Majnoon oil field is an onshore site near the Iranian border, about 60 kilometers north of Basra in southern Iraq. With current output around 240,000–245,000 barrels per day, the field ranks among Iraq’s largest producing assets and contributes a substantial share of the country’s crude oil production.