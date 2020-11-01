The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil revealed today, Sunday, the revenues achieved from the sales of Oil for October, according to preliminary statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO".

The ministry said, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the crude oil exports amounted to 89,153,899 barrels, with revenues of approximately 3,430,630,000 dollars.

The statistics indicated, " from central and southern Iraq oil fields, the total exports of crude oil for last October amounted to approximately 86 million barrels. Kirkuk fields exported 2,867,637 barrels through Ceyhan port and 263,058 barrels to Jordan.