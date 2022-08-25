Report

China ranks first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-25T13:21:11+0000
China ranks first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced that the Chinese and Indian oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil in July 2022.

According to SOMO statistics, China and Inda rank first with seven companies each, followed by the United States (four companies). In comparison, Italy and South Korea rank third with three companies each. And Russia and Greece ranked third with two companies for each.

A company from Turkiyeh, Spain, Jordan, the British Netherlands, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, and the UAE purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased Iraqi oil are India's Hindustan, South Korea's Kokaz, the UK's Shell, and US's Exxon Mobil.

The oil quantities are exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.

