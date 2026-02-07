INIS commands Arab Intelligence Forum

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) assumed leadership of the Arab Intelligence Forum, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday, noting that Iraq urged Arab states to take responsibility for their ISIS nationals detained in the country.

During the forum’s seventh session held in Baghdad, participants called for joint action to tackle shared security challenges, haling Iraq’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts. They also underlined the importance of collective responsibility in managing the aftermath of terrorist group activities.

The Arab Intelligence Forum is an annual gathering that brings together intelligence chiefs from more than 20 Arab countries to coordinate on security and counterterrorism, according to the forum itself. It focuses on sharing intelligence, confronting extremist groups, and strengthening regional cooperation.