Terror recruitment network: Russia arrests nine foreigners

Shafaq News – Moscow

Nine foreign nationals have been detained in Moscow on suspicion of recruiting migrant workers for a banned international terrorist group, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday.

The agency said the joint operation with Uzbekistan’s State Security Service targeted a cell "guided by ideologues in the European Union." Members allegedly organized secret meetings—both in person and via Telegram—to promote the doctrine of a “global caliphate” and train recruits for active roles.

Prohibited propaganda materials, communications equipment, and electronic files describing the group’s structure and methods were seized during searches of the suspects’ residences.

Two of the detainees face charges under Article 205.5 of Russia’s Criminal Code, covering the organization and participation in terrorist activities.