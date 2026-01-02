Israel prepares forces for escalation with Iran

Shafaq News– Middle East

Israel’s army stepped up preparations for a potential confrontation with Iran, amid assessments that unrest inside Tehran could push the country toward escalation, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Israeli security assessments indicate that Iran is accelerating efforts to rebuild its ballistic missile arsenal while testing newly developed missiles and launch platforms. Authorities do not rule out an Iranian strike with ballistic missiles or drones, aimed more at diverting attention from domestic unrest than achieving a decisive military outcome.

Meanwhile, Mossad Director David Barnea warned that “Iran’s nuclear ambitions” remain unresolved despite damage to the program, stressing that the threat has not been eliminated during the Iran-Israel 12 days war.

Earlier today, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned that US forces in the Middle East would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington attacked Iran, while accusing foreign intelligence services of attempting—and failing—to exploit protests by pushing them toward armed confrontation.