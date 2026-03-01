Injuries, suffocation reported during pro-Iran protest near Baghdad’s Green Zone

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Several people were injured and others suffered suffocation on Sunday during clashes between protesters and security forces near the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News that security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries and breathing difficulties among demonstrators.

Demonstrators flooded the streets of the Iraqi capital in Al-Sadr City and near the Suspension Bridge (Al-Jisr Al-Mu’allaq), which leads to the Green Zone, the heavily fortified area that houses key government institutions and foreign embassies, to condemn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.