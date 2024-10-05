Sources: Iraq receives stern warnings from US over militant attacks on American forces, Israel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi government sources revealed that the US has issued strongly worded warnings to Baghdad following recent attacks by armed factions on American forces at a military base in Baghdad International Airport, as well as escalating military actions against Israel.

The sources, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, said, "Various officials in the Iraqi government received messages from the US within the last 48 hours, which were severe in tone and threatened direct action against the armed factions and their leaders if the attacks on American interests in Iraq and the region continue, or if the factions escalate their military operations against Israel."

The sources further noted that the Iraqi government is taking these warnings seriously. "The government is currently exerting pressure on the factions to prevent any further operations against US forces, whether inside Iraq or outside, including in Syria. Additionally, they are urging the factions to reduce military activities against Israel, limiting them to supportive operations without hitting key targets at military bases or elsewhere in the occupied territories."

Referring to a recent attack in the Golan Heights, the sources warned that "what happened in the Golan a day ago will not go unanswered, and there will be a military response soon targeting the factions involved in the operation, either inside Syria or Iraq."

"Iraqi officials have communicated the US warning to faction leaders, advising them to take precautionary and security measures in anticipation of any potential strikes against them in the coming days," the sources concluded.