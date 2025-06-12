Iran orders full cyber alert across government systems

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran’s Afta Center for Strategic Management has officially issued a nationwide cyber posture, mandating all government and critical infrastructure entities to heighten digital security protocols.

The directive instructed IT teams and internal protection units to remain on high readiness from June 12 to June 21. While no specific source of the threat was identified, the advisory warns of possible attacks on information and communications systems across government agencies and strategic facilities.

As Iran’s lead agency for cybersecurity protection in critical government-affiliated sectors, Afta’s directives are binding for all state and security-linked institutions. The center plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the country’s digital infrastructure.

The latest alert came just hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning Iran for failing to fully cooperate since 2019 regarding undeclared nuclear sites. The decision passed with 19 votes in favor, 3 against, and 11 abstentions.

However, officials have not linked the new measure directly to the IAEA report, as observers note the timing adds to broader tensions over Iran’s nuclear file and regional posture.

Iran has faced several high-profile cyber intrusions in recent years, including breaches at ports, industrial facilities, and government systems. In response, Iranian authorities have progressively fortified their digital security posture, increasing surveillance, response capabilities, and inter-agency coordination.