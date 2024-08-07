US warns against escalation after Iran vows retaliation for Haniyeh's killing

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel against escalating the conflict while awaiting Iran's response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas's political bureau, in Iran.

Iran has vowed retaliation after both the Iranian government and Hamas accused Israel of targeting Haniyeh, with Israel neither confirming nor denying involvement. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of a 'heavy price' for those attacking Israel.

"No one should escalate this conflict. We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran,” Blinken said during a joint news conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles in Annapolis, Maryland.

“We (also) communicated that message directly to Israel.”

Furthermore, Blinken reaffirmed the US's " ironclad" commitment to Israel's security, emphasizing that it will persist in defending Israel and its forces from any attacks.

"But everyone in the region should understand that further attacks only perpetuate conflict," he said, adding this could lead to "dangerous outcomes that no one can predict and no one can fully control."

Regarding the ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Hamas, Blinken affirmed they are in their "final stage" and could be jeopardized by further regional escalation.

“Concluding that agreement and avoiding any action that could somehow disrupt it is the only path ending the conflict in Gaza and bringing calm to the region,” he added.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State spoke with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss “efforts to de-escalate regional tensions,” stressing “the importance of all parties taking steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.”