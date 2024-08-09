US warns Iran: retaliation against Israel risks economy and new government stability

Shafaq News/ A US official warned Iran that any attack on Israel would have severe consequences, threatening both its “economy and the new government.”

Iran has vowed retaliation after both the Iranian government and Hamas accused Israel of targeting Haniyeh, with Israel neither confirming nor denying involvement.

CNN reported that the US official stated Iran was informed, “The risk of major escalation is extremely high if they carry out a significant retaliatory attack against Israel.”

“Escalation would mean a serious risk of consequences for Iran’s economy and the stability of its newly elected government if it goes down that path,” he added.

“The warnings are not meant to imply that the US would carry out its own military strikes against Iran.”

Earlier, Washington warned both Israel and Iran against escalating violence after 10 months of war on Gaza, using direct calls to Israel and indirect messages through allies to Tehran.

"No one should escalate this conflict. We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran,” Blinken had said.

“We (also) communicated that message directly to Israel.”

The US administration is preparing to assist Israel against potential attacks from Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies following the strikes last week that killed Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.