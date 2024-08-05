US warns Iran against escalation; Iranian MP calls for Netanyahu's assassination

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US State Department warned Iran against escalation, while an Iranian MP called for the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in retaliation for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary Antony Blinken conveyed a “consistent message” urging restraint and calm in the Middle East.

"It's important that all parties take steps over the coming days to refrain from escalation and calm tensions," Miller told reporters, describing Blinken's telephone calls with officials in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament member Mohammad Qasim Osmani urged the Iranian Parliament to repeat Operation 'True Promise,' referencing the April 13-14 attack when Iran fired over 300 ballistic missiles at Israeli air bases in response to a raid on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, according to Newsweek.

"I hope that another Operation True Promise will be carried out as blood revenge for Ismail Haniyeh. We will not agree to anything less than Netanyahu's death," the lawmaker said.

Tensions surged after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas leader, in Tehran on Wednesday, which followed an Israeli raid in Beirut that killed Fouad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander allied with Iran. In response, Israel and the US are preparing for potential retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah.