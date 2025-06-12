Iraqi armed groups to meet over growing threat to Iran

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee will hold a key meeting within hours, amid growing consensus among armed factions to intervene directly if Iran comes under military attack, a source revealed to Shafaq News on Thursday.

“The factions have unanimously agreed to engage directly in any war targeting Iran, whether led by the United States or Israel. However, political and governmental pressure is mounting on certain faction leaders to avoid involvement in any imminent regional escalation,” the source revealed.

He further pointed out that the meeting will include most of the armed factions in Iraq and be attended by senior faction leaders to discuss the latest regional escalation, ongoing US threats, and the possibility of war against Iran “to outline the role of the factions should conflict erupt.”

Earlier, the Secretary-General of the Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Alaa Al-Walai, threatened to send dozens of suicide fighters to strike American interests in the event of war with Iran.

Resistance in Iraq (IRI) alongside Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, was designated a terrorist organization by the United States in 2009.