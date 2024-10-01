Iraqi Resistance threatens US bases in event of attack on Iran

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee issued a statement, on Tuesday, threatening to target US bases and interests in Iraq if the United States engages in any hostile actions against Iran.

The group warned that "if the Americans intervene in any aggressive act against the Islamic Republic, or if the Zionist enemy uses Iraqi airspace to launch any attacks, all US bases and interests in Iraq and the region will be targeted."

This threat follows the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announcement that it launched several missiles at key military targets in Israel, in retaliation for the assassinations of senior figures such as Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan.

The IRGC's statement emphasized that the missile strikes were approved by Iran's Supreme National Security Council and backed by the Iranian army. The group further warned that any Israeli military response would be met with even more destructive retaliatory attacks. This is reportedly the first wave of such operations.