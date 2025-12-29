Iraq repatriates 824 nationals from Syria’s Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News– Damascus

More than 800 Iraqi nationals left Syria’s Al-Hol camp on Monday and headed to Iraq under tight security measures imposed by the US-led international coalition, an administrative source at the camp told Shafaq News.

The source said the convoy marked the 32nd repatriation trip since returns began, adding that 824 people, belonging to 230 families, departed the camp as part of the latest operation.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that more than 20 Iraqi buses gathered outside the camp to transport the returnees toward Iraq via the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing east of Hasakah. The convoy was escorted by US armored vehicles, with American helicopters flying overhead as part of security measures to ensure a safe transfer.

The coordination is ongoing between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the Iraqi government to facilitate the return of Iraqi families who wish to go back.

According to the source, around 2,500 Iraqi nationals remain in Al-Hol camp and are expected to be repatriated in upcoming trips, while dozens of families currently refuse to return to Iraq.

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji said the government is determined to repatriate all Iraqi families from Al-Hol.

In 2021, Iraq implemented a repatriation plan in cooperation with international organizations to return its nationals from Al-Hol, receiving them at Al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh for social and psychological rehabilitation. The process has faced repeated local opposition, particularly from families of victims of ISIS, who have voiced concerns about the reintegration of returning families into their communities.

Since early 2024, Iraq has returned about 4,300 persons.

