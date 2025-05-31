Al-Hol exodus: +830 Iraqis return home in 11th 2025 convoy

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, 223 Iraqi families left Syria’s Al-Hol camp in Al-Hasakah province returning to Iraq under heavy security provided by the US-led Global Coalition.

The Head of the Departure Office at Al-Hol, Shukri Al-Hajji, told Shafaq News that this is the 11th repatriation operation since the beginning of 2025 and the 26th overall. The current convoy includes 832 individuals.

The repatriation is coordinated between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the Iraqi government. Iraqi families who expressed a desire to return are gradually being evacuated in organized groups.

In a previous round last month, 241 families—comprising 865 individuals—were returned to Iraq in a similar operation.

The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement Spokesperson Ali Abbas Jahangir told Shafaq News earlier that over 15,000 individuals have been transferred from Al-Hol to Iraq since repatriation efforts began, adding, “More than 12,600 persons remain in the camp, awaiting relocation in future batches.”

Iraq launched the repatriation program in 2021. Returnees are received at the Jadaa camp in Nineveh, where they undergo social and psychological rehabilitation. The effort, however, continues to face backlash from local communities—especially families of ISIS victims in Nineveh—who express concern over the reintegration of returnees into their hometowns.