Iraq to close al-Hol file by end of 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq will officially shut down the al-Hol Camp file by the end of 2025, National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji announced on Monday, concluding a years-long effort to address ISIS-related repatriation of Iraqis.

Located in Syria’s al-Hasakah province, the camp holds 40,000 to 50,000 people—primarily displaced Syrians and Iraqis from ISIS-linked families—within a setting long described as a breeding ground for extremism amid ongoing security warnings.

Since 2021, Iraq has carried out 28 repatriation operations from al-Hol, including 11 this year alone. In the latest return, 233 families—812 individuals—were brought back. Previous waves included 865 people in April and 935 in June, bringing the total number of returnees to 15,000. Of those, 10,000 have been reintegrated into their communities, while 5,000 remain in rehabilitation at al-Jadaa Camp near Mosul.