Iraq repatriates 230+ families from Syria’s Al-Hol camp

Over 800 Iraqi nationals left al-Hol camp in Syria’s Hasakah province on Thursday under tight security provided by the US-led Global Coalition.

Shukri al-Hajji, head of the camp’s Departure Office, confirmed to Shafaq News that this marked the 11th convoy in 2025 and the 29th overall, involving 232 families totaling 850 people.

The transfer, al-Hajji added, reflects ongoing cooperation between Baghdad and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to enable voluntary returns.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that more than 20 buses gathered at the camp to move the families through the al-Yarubiyah crossing into Iraq, escorted by US armored vehicles and Coalition aircraft.

Recent months have seen steady repatriations: more than 800 Iraqis returned in July, nearly 940 in June in the largest single operation to date, and 865 in May. Since 2021, Iraq has brought back over 15,000 citizens from Al-Hol.

Upon arrival, returnees are taken to Jadaa camp in Nineveh, where they undergo psychological and social rehabilitation before reintegration into their communities. Still, the program has drawn criticism, particularly from families of ISIS victims in Nineveh, who remain wary of the reintegration process.