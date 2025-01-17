CENTCOM Commander evaluates anti-ISIS efforts in Syria, tours Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its commander, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, visited Syria on Thursday to assess the ongoing efforts to combat ISIS and address regional challenges. During his visit, Gen. Kurilla engaged with US military personnel, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and military leaders to evaluate strategies aimed at preventing ISIS's resurgence.

CENTCOM revealed on X that Gen. Kurilla was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), and Brig. Gen. Michael Brooks, Commander of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (CSOJTF-L).

One of the focal points of Gen. Kurilla's visit was a tour of the Al-Hol displacement camp in northeastern Syria. Al-Hol, along with the Al-Roj camp, currently houses over 40,000 displaced individuals, including many with ties to ISIS. Gen. Kurilla emphasized the significant risk these camps pose if international efforts for repatriation, rehabilitation, and reintegration are not prioritized.

He pointed out that over 9,000 ISIS detainees from more than 50 countries remain held in SDF-guarded detention facilities across Syria, referring to them as a “literal and figurative 'ISIS Army' in detention.”

The visit to Syria was the final stop on Gen. Kurilla's eight-day tour of the Middle East, which included visits to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, Egypt, Lebanon, Israel, Iraq, and Jordan.

Reflecting on his tour, Gen. Kurilla stated, “Personal, face-to-face interaction is key to understanding the challenges and opportunities our US servicemembers and partners face on a daily basis. CENTCOM remains dedicated to our mission, our people, the enduring defeat of ISIS, and stability throughout the region and beyond.”

Al-Hol camp has long been a hub for humanitarian and security efforts. Initially housing over 50,000 individuals, the camp remains a critical concern with over 43,000 residents today, primarily Iraqis and Syrians, alongside foreign nationals from 45 countries. Recent investigations have uncovered Yazidis abducted during the Sinjar genocide concealed within the camp. Humanitarian organizations are collaborating to rescue survivors, with particular attention on women and children.