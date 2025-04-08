Gold prices dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat foreign gold—including Gulf, Turkish, and European types— of 623,000 IQD, while the buying price was 619,000 IQD.

Local 21-carat Iraqi gold was priced at 593,000 IQD for selling and 589,000 IQD for buying per mithqal.

In retail shops across the capital, the price of 21-carat foreign gold ranged between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD per mithqal.

In Erbil, The selling price for 24-carat gold reached 725,000 IQD, while 21-carat gold sold for 635,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 545,000 IQD.