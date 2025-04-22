Gold prices skyrocket in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices surged in Baghdad, Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street recorded a price per mithqal (4.25 grams) for 21-carat foreign Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 710,000 IQD for selling, and 706,000 IQD for buying.

21-carat Iraqi gold was sold at 680,000 IQD per mithqal and purchased at 676,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 710,000 and 720,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold of the same carat ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold sold for 810,000 IQD, 21-carat for 710,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 608,000 IQD.