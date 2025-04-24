Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, inch higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad, while recording a slight increase in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, selling prices per mithqal (4.25 grams) for 21-carat gold—Gulf, Turkish, and European—stood at 680,000 IQD, with buying prices at 676,000 IQD.

21-carat Iraqi gold was selling at 650,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 646,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores across Baghdad, prices ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD for foreign gold, and between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD for Iraqi gold.

In Erbil, selling price for 24-carat gold reached 800,000 IQD per mithqal, while 22-carat sold at IQD, 21-carat at 700,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 600,000 IQD.