Snowfall exceeds one meter in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Heavy snowfall covered several areas of Duhok province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Thursday, leaving large stretches coated in white.

Kamal Mohammed, media official at the Duhok Roads and Bridges Maintenance Directorate, told Shafaq News that Siyartika recorded around 40 centimeters of snow, while Mangesh subdistrict saw about 20 centimeters, and Mount Gara reached roughly 70 centimeters, adding that accumulation at the Zerezir crossing surpassed one meter.

Teams are continuing efforts to reopen main roads, particularly routes leading to the subdistricts of Amedi district and the Zerezir border crossing with Turkiye, he noted.

The directorate has urged residents to remain in their areas and avoid travel unless necessary to ensure safety.

Snow swept across much of the Kurdistan Region in recent days, coating Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah as a cold wave reshaped landscapes and disrupted travel during the holiday period.