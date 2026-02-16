Arms-laden car explosion injures 2 in Suwayda

Shafaq News- Suwayda

Two people were injured in a car explosion in the town of Al-Qurayya in the southern Syrian province of Suwayda, according to local sources cited by Syria TV.

While the outlet did not provide further details, other sources told state-run Al-Ekhbariyah TV that the vehicle was carrying weapons and ammunition when it exploded near the shrine of Sultan Pasha al-Atrash.

No details have been released regarding the identities of those injured, and authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.