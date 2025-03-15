Deadly explosion in Syria’s Latakia blamed on war remnants

2025-03-15T17:50:37+00:00

Shafaq News/ An attempt to dismantle a missile by a scrap metal collector caused a blast resulting in the deaths of four people, the Syrian Civil Defense announced on Saturday.

The Civil Defense announced on X that the blast killed two civilians—a man and a woman—and injured seven others.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) described the explosion as an "accident" caused by war remnants.

