Deadly explosion in Syria’s Latakia blamed on war remnants

Shafaq News/ An attempt to dismantle a missile by a scrap metal collector caused a blast resulting in the deaths of four people, the Syrian Civil Defense announced on Saturday.

The Civil Defense announced on X that the blast killed two civilians—a man and a woman—and injured seven others.

جهود متواصلة منذ أكثر من ساعتين لإنقاذ العالقين تحت الأنقاض بعد انفجار مجهول بمركز خرداوات أسفل مبنى مكوّن من أربعة طوابق في حي الرمل الجنوبي بمدينة اللاذقية، اليوم السبت 15 آذار ، أدى لمقتل مدنيين اثنين (رجل و امرأة) وإصابة 7 آخرين، في حصيلة أولية (الحصيلة تشمل استجابة الدفاع… pic.twitter.com/x5s60NXqhn — الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) March 15, 2025

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) described the explosion as an "accident" caused by war remnants.