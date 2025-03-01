Three explosions shake the Syrian capital

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, massive explosions rocked the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to media outlets.

Residents heard three explosions in the Mazzeh area, followed by heavy gunfire, media reports affirmed, citing local sources.

The blasts were reportedly caused by sound bombs in a residential neighborhood.

The events coincide with clashes between Syrian government security forces and armed Druze fighters in the Jaramana suburb near Damascus, amid Israeli threats to strike the new Syrian regime if the Druze community in Jaramana is harmed.