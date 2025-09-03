Explosion near Damascus airport as Israel strikes Quneitra

Shafaq News – Damascus

A powerful explosion hit a military base near Damascus International Airport on Wednesday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky, Syrian media reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the cause of the blast was unclear, with no confirmation whether it was the result of an attack or leftover munitions. State-run Al-Ikhbariya later attributed the explosion to war remnants.

مراسل الإخبارية: انفجار مخلفات حرب قرب مطار دمشق الدولي#الإخبارية_السورية pic.twitter.com/d9XvR6IYdX — الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) September 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out new strikes in the countryside of Quneitra province. According to the state-run SANA agency, several shells struck an abandoned post east of the town of Bariqa. Israeli units also advanced into the Tel Krum and al-Asbah areas, establishing a checkpoint and searching homes.

SANA reported that five shells targeted the deserted al-Tawahin post east of Bariqa, and two Israeli military vehicles entered Tel Krum amid heightened alert along the separation line.

A convoy of 16 Israeli vehicles also crossed today from the occupied Golan through the Ashsha gate into al-Asbah village, where a checkpoint was set up and houses were searched, while drones flew overhead.

The Syrian government condemned the operations, saying they obstruct efforts to restore stability and violate both international law and the 1974 disengagement agreement.