Syrian air defenses thwart Israeli rocket attack near Damascus

Shafaq News/ Syrian air defenses successfully repelled an Israeli rocket attack targeting locations in the vicinity of Damascus, as reported by Syrian State Media (SANA).

A military source disclosed to SANA that most of the missiles were intercepted, minimizing the impact of the aggression.

According to the Syrian state news agency, the attack originated from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, with the city of Damascus being the primary target. The assault resulted in material damages, and no casualties were reported.

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP that the Israeli air force struck "Hezbollah targets" in the Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood, located to the south of Damascus. Ambulances were dispatched to the area following the airstrikes.

This incident follows a day of renewed violence in the Gaza Strip, occurring after a week-long temporary humanitarian truce.