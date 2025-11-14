Damascus: Missile attack, one killed

Shafaq News – Damascus (Updated on November 15 at 1:07)

Two Katyusha rockets struck the Mezzeh district of Damascus on Friday, killing a woman and injuring several civilians, the Syrian Defense Ministry told SANA.

The ministry reported that the rockets were launched from the outskirts of the capital toward residential neighborhoods in Mezzeh and its surroundings, causing material damage in the area, adding that Defense Ministry teams, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, have opened an investigation to determine the trajectory of the rockets and identify the launch sites.

A heavy security presence was reported in Mezzeh following the explosion, with ambulances and emergency personnel dispatched to the scene.

