Damascus: Missile attack, one killed

Damascus (Updated on November 15 at 1:07)

Two Katyusha rockets struck the Mezzeh district of Damascus on Friday, killing a woman and injuring several civilians, the Syrian Defense Ministry told SANA.

The ministry reported that the rockets were launched from the outskirts of the capital toward residential neighborhoods in Mezzeh and its surroundings, causing material damage in the area, adding that Defense Ministry teams, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, have opened an investigation to determine the trajectory of the rockets and identify the launch sites.

إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع لـ سانا: تعرّضت العاصمة دمشق لاعتداء غادر تمثّل بسقوط صاروخين من نوع "كاتيوشا" أُطلقا من أطراف المدينة باتجاه الأحياء السكنية في منطقة المزة ومحيطها، ما أسفر عن إصابة عدد من المدنيين وإلحاق أضرار مادية بالمكان. — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) November 14, 2025

A heavy security presence was reported in Mezzeh following the explosion, with ambulances and emergency personnel dispatched to the scene.