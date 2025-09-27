Booby-trapped vehicle blast injures 2 in Damascus Countryside

2025-09-27T16:17:44+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

Two people were injured on Saturday when an explosive device planted inside a car detonated near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The blast occurred in the town of Jdeidet Artouz in the Damascus Countryside as engineering units attempted to defuse the device before it exploded, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

Security forces deployed heavily around the site, particularly near the municipal building, following the incident.

