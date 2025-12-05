EU slaps $140M penalty on Elon Musk’s X

2025-12-05T14:00:07+00:00

Shafaq News – Brussels

On Friday, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, fined Elon Musk’s social media platform X roughly $140 million for violating the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

According to international outlets, the case stemming from a two-year investigation launched in December 2023 marks the first penalty ever issued under the landmark online-platform law. The probe concluded that:

- X’s redesigned blue-check system — once a free verification badge for official accounts but now a paid feature open to any user — no longer guarantees authenticity and can be purchased by bots, a “deceptive design” the Commission said exposes users to scams and manipulation. The fine for this violation is about $52.5 million.

- X breached advertising-transparency requirements by “blurring the distinction” between ads and regular content, increasing the risk of financial scams. The platform also failed to provide an updated registry of advertisers, a gap the Commission warned is especially dangerous during elections when the origin of political messaging must be identifiable. This violation carries a fine of roughly $40.8 million.

- X refused to provide researchers with required data on views and likes, an obligation under the DSA meant to allow the study of systemic online risks. This breach amounts to nearly $46.6 million in fines.

Despite the scale of the penalty, it remains well below the DSA’s maximum fine of 6 percent of a company’s global turnover. Apple was fined $583 million and Meta $233 million in April 2025 under EU digital-competition rules, while Google has accumulated more than $8 billion in antitrust penalties.

US Vice President JD Vance criticized the Commission ahead of the announcement, accusing Brussels of promoting censorship and attacking American companies.

Two additional DSA investigations into X reportedly remain ongoing. One concerns the platform’s handling of illegal content, user-reporting tools, and its speed in removing flagged material, while the other examines X’s recommendation algorithms, particularly in relation to terrorist content and election-period influence operations.

X owner Elon Musk has not directly commented on the fine, but he reposted a statement by lawyer Preston Byrne urging the US Congress to pass the GRANITE Act, legislation that would let American companies challenge “foreign censorship attempts” — enabling X to sue the Commission in return.

