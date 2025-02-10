EU vows retaliation over Trump’s steel, aluminium tariffs

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the European Commission pledged to take action to safeguard European Union (EU) interests following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The European Commission rejected the need for such tariffs, emphasizing that the EU sees “no justification” for the measures. “We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified actions,” it said in a statement. However, it will await formal notification before deciding on a response.

Trump stated on Sunday that he would enforce a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, echoing trade policies from his first term. In 2018, he imposed a 25% duty on steel and 10% on aluminium from various countries, affecting €6.4 billion ($6.6 billion) worth of EU exports.

Brussels responded with tariffs on $2.8 billion worth of US goods, including bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with a second wave of levies planned for three years later.

The dispute was suspended under President Joe Biden, who reached an agreement with the EU to pause tariffs until the end of 2024, while the EU delayed its countermeasures until March 31. The suspension allowed 3.3 million metric tons of steel and 384,000 tonnes of aluminium to enter the US tariff-free under historical trade volumes.

France Pushes for Strong Response

France has taken the lead in calling for a firm EU response. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot warned Monday that Europe would not tolerate unfair trade restrictions. “There is no hesitation when it comes to defending our interests,” he told TF1, stressing that the EU would retaliate if necessary.

European leaders are also weighing legal action at the World Trade Organization (WTO). French President Emmanuel Macron told CNN that the US should prioritize addressing its trade concerns with China rather than the EU.

Global Trade Tensions Rise

Beyond Europe, Trump’s tariff threat has alarmed other major economies. Canada and Mexico, key US trade partners, cautioned that protectionist policies could disrupt North American supply chains. China responded with tariffs on US exports such as liquefied natural gas, coal, and agricultural products, while also restricting exports of critical raw materials.