Spain urges ‘EU unity’ as US tariff threat looms

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo called for a “unified European response” to potential US tariffs on EU products, following recent trade measures implemented by President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Spanish radio station RNE, Cuerpo reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to global trade but emphasized the need to shield European businesses from “unfair competition,” stating that while the bloc remains open to international commerce, it must ensure fair conditions for its industries.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration imposed extensive tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, raising concerns that similar restrictions could be extended to European exports.

While Trump has previously hinted at targeting EU products, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified on Friday that no decision has been made regarding a timeline for such measures.