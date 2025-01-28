France vows retaliation if Trump imposes tariffs

Shafaq News/ The European Union would retaliate if US President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on EU goods, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot warned on Tuesday.

Speaking to France’s Sud Radio, Barrot emphasized that such measures would harm US companies operating in Europe. “The US has everything to lose from entering a trade war with the European Union,” he said.

“We are their main trade partner,” Barrot noted, adding that “while Americans buy more European products than we buy from them, US businesses invest heavily in Europe.”

He pointed out that tens of thousands of American companies manufacture on European soil. “Tariffs would harm them first.”

Barrot acknowledged that Trump has not directly threatened EU tariffs since returning to the White House but urged Europe to remain vigilant.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed their commitment to a united European response to Trump’s trade policies. Speaking at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Macron declared, “The only response to this era is more unity, ambition, boldness, and independence for Europeans.”

Scholz echoed Macron’s sentiments, describing Trump’s policies as a challenge but emphasizing Europe’s readiness. “Europe will not retreat or hide; it will remain a confident, constructive partner,” Scholz said.

Notably, Trump has vowed to address the US goods trade deficit with the EU through tariffs or increased exports of oil and gas. He also threatened steep tariffs on aluminum, copper, and steel imports, arguing these measures would encourage domestic production and bolster US military manufacturing.

“We have to bring production back to our country,” Trump said during a speech to Republican lawmakers on Monday. However, analysts warn that such tariffs could lead to higher costs for US consumers due to limited domestic production and the time required to rebuild industries.