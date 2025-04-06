Israeli strike on Lebanon amid US envoy Beirut visit

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, The Israeli military confirmed it carried out an airstrike “targeting two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon”.

Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated X that the “two Hezbollah members were targeted while working in an engineering capacity” to rebuild “terrorist infrastructure”.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli airstrike, which struck the town of Zibqin in the Tyre district, resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, particularly in southern and eastern Lebanon, reigniting the debate over Hezbollah’s disarmament.

The strike came coinciding with the visit of US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, who held discussions in Beirut.

A Lebanese official confirmed that during meetings held on Saturday with senior Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Ortagus discussed the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons.

The source, speaking anonymously, told AFP that Ortagus emphasized “accelerating and intensifying the Lebanese Army’s efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that weapons are solely under the control of the state.” However, no specific timeline was provided for these measures.

Ortagus refrained from making any public statements during her visit, but official Lebanese statements issued on Saturday described the talks as “constructive” and “positive,” noting that the discussions also covered the situation in southern Lebanon, the border with Syria, and other matters.