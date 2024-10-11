US Secretary of State discusses Israeli aggression with Lebanese Speaker

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday, discussing the current situation in Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, Berri received a 40-minute phone call from Blinken during which they discussed the prevailing conditions in Lebanon. No further details were provided on the content of the call.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, expressed support for political efforts led by Berri, emphasizing the primary goal of achieving a ceasefire. He noted in a televised address that "no further discussions are relevant to us before a ceasefire is reached."

Since September 23, Israel has escalated its military operations beyond Gaza, launching unprecedented airstrikes on Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut. It has also begun a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, ignoring international warnings and UN resolutions.

In response, Hezbollah continues to launch hundreds of rockets targeting military sites, settlements, and even the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv, while Israeli authorities maintain strict secrecy regarding casualties and damage, according to observers.

On Friday, Lebanon's Disaster Risk Management Unit reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has reached 2,229, with 10,380 wounded.