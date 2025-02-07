US Special Envoy to Lebanon: No Hezbollah in next Lebanese government Morgan Ortagus

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, met with US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus to discuss the situation in southern Lebanon and the formation of Lebanon’s government.

President Aoun stressed that “permanent stability in the south is closely linked to the completion of Israel's withdrawal from the territories it occupied during the last war, and the full implementation of Resolution 1701, including the provisions of the November 27 agreement.”

He also affirmed that the Lebanese army is ready to deploy in the villages and towns from which Israeli forces are withdrawing, with the goal of completing the withdrawal by the February 18 deadline.

Aoun stated, “The release of Lebanese [Hezbollah] prisoners is also a key component of this agreement,” adding that “Israel must halt its assaults, including the targeting of civilians and soldiers, the demolition of homes, and the destruction of farmland through bulldozing and burning.”

For her part, Ortagus said that “February 18 will be the date for redeployment, when the IDF [Israeli army] troops will finish their redeployment, and of course, the Lebanese troops will come in behind them, so we are very committed to that firm date.”

Regarding the government formation, the Lebanese President stated that consultations were approaching their final stages, stressing that “the upcoming government will be united and equipped to meet the aspirations and expectations of the Lebanese people, as outlined in the inaugural address.”

However, the US Special Envoy declared, “Israel defeated Hezbollah and we are grateful to them.”

Ortagus further said that she was “not afraid” Hezbollah “because they've been defeated militarily,” adding that her country “have set clear red lines that they won't be able to terrorize the Lebanese people, and that includes by being a part of the government.”