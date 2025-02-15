Lebanese President slams UNIFIL assault: We would not tolerate it

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack on the UNIFIL convoy, emphasizing that the security forces "would not tolerate" any party attempting to destabilize the country.

Beirut saw, on Friday night, widespread protests and riots for the second consecutive day, allegedly led by Hezbollah supporters after an Iranian plane was denied entry. Protesters blocked the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport with burning tires and rocks, but the Lebanese army later reopened it. Demonstrators also set fire to a UNIFIL vehicle, injuring one of its commanders, with the organization calling on the Lebanese authorities to conduct a “thorough and immediate” investigation.

In response, Aoun confirmed that "what happened on the airport road and in some areas of Beirut is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to happen again," urging against falling for suspicious calls that could lead to similar actions.

"Any expression of opinion must remain peaceful."

In turn, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert called the incident unacceptable and expressed her commitment to working with the Lebanese government and relevant parties to maintain stability and achieve justice. "Such an act of violence threatens the safety of United Nations staff who work tirelessly to maintain stability in Lebanon, sometimes at great personal risk," she wrote on X.

The United States, according to a US State Department statement, commended “the swift response of the Lebanese Armed Forces to prevent further violence, and the Lebanese government’s commitment to take all necessary measures to hold individuals accountable for their actions."

Hezbollah Political Council member Ghaleb Abu Zainab rejected any connection between the party and the assault, calling the attackers on X “chaotic mobsters exploited by ill-intentioned actors, who diverted attention from the core issue—the prime minister [Nawaf Salam]'s submission to Israeli pressure.”

ماجرى مع فريق اليونيفل غيرمقبوللكن الحديث عن اعتداء يرقى الى جريمة حرب من قبل مجموعة شبان غاضبة توغلت بينها سيارتهم هي نكتة سمجة مدانة بقوةلم نسمع اي حديث عن جرائم حرب عندما قصف الإسرائيلي مواقعهم وجرح الجنود ودمر المراكز، بل قوبل بالتستروتعمية الامورلذا لاتضخموا الامر عيب — غالب أبوزينب (@ghalebabouz) February 14, 2025

The Amal Movement also condemned the incident, labeling it “an assault on southern Lebanon,” and stressing that roadblocks across the country pose a threat to civil peace.