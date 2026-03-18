“Unprofessional” attacks’ reporting could undermine public safety, watchdog warns

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights and Advocacy on Wednesday urged stricter media discipline in covering attacks in the Kurdistan Region, warning that “unprofessional” reporting could undermine public safety.

It said the priority in the current situation is “the security of citizens and protecting the Kurdistan Region,” urging journalists to show “utmost professional discipline,” while warning that some coverage risks spreading fear rather than informing the public.

Earlier, Iraq’s Interior Ministry imposed disciplinary penalties on two contract police officers for filming drones near the Babylon Hotel and sharing the footage online, after banning the publication of photos and videos from strike sites.