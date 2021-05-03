More than 45 cases of violation against journalists in Kurdistan in 2021, Metro Center reported.

Shafaq News / the Metro Center for the Protection of Journalists' Rights, on Monday revealed violence against journalists and media workers in Kurdistan in the year of 2021.

The statistics were announced in a press conference in Erbil by the director of the Center Diyari Muhammad.

The center’ report on press and media freedom in Kurdistan for the first four months of year 2021 recorded 47 cases of violations against 36 journalists.

Among these cases are banning press coverage, arresting without a warrant and threating and insulting.

In a previous report, Metro said that failing to implement laws that protect journalists has led to the increasing in violations against them, in addition to the economic crisis, the Corona virus pandemic, and the problems among political forces.