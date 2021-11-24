Metro: in addition to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, three journalists went missing in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Four journalists have gone missing while covering the students' demonstrations in al-Sulaymaniyah, Metro Center for Journalists Rights and Advocacy said on Wednesday.

The head of the Center, Rahman Gharib, told Shafaq News Agency that the fate of three journalists, in addition to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent to al-Sulaymaniyah Abbas Mohammad Arkzawi, is unknown.

"We believe they are detained by the security authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah," he said, "the center has contacted the authorities in the city to know their whereabouts."

Gharib deemed the forced disappearance of journalists a flagrant violation of the freedom of expression and law.