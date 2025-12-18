Trump: Ukraine peace deal possible

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could be reached in the near term, even as fighting continues on the ground.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said there was “a chance we can get this done,” but offered no details on the framework or timing of a potential agreement, adding that developments could become clearer “maybe soon.”

He also cautioned that delays could complicate negotiations, saying Russia “changes its mind very fast” when Ukraine hesitates. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told European allies that any long-term security commitments to Ukraine would be considered only after a peace agreement with Moscow is reached, according to sources cited by Politico.

Ukrainian officials, however, have repeatedly said firm Western security guarantees are central to any settlement with Russia, to prevent “renewed aggression.”