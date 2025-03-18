Trump - Putin call eyes Ukraine ceasefire, Israel’s security

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call to discuss key issues, including regional stability in the Middle East and efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to the White House, both leaders agreed on the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts, stressing the importance of maintaining peace in the region. They also reached a consensus on the "need for Iran to be prevented from threatening Israel, a matter both agreed was critical to regional security."

In their discussion on Ukraine, the White House noted that Trump and Putin recognized the high cost of the war for Ukraine and Russia, underscoring that these resources should have been directed toward the welfare of their respective peoples. Moreover, they expressed their mutual belief that the conflict should have ended long ago through sincere and dedicated peace efforts.

On the other side, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin endorsed Trump’s proposal for a 30-day mutual cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine, a move aimed at reducing hostilities, clarifying that one of the conditions for any settlement would be the complete cessation of foreign military support for Ukraine.

Additionally, Putin informed Trump of a planned prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine set for March 19, with 175 prisoners from each side to be released. As a "gesture of goodwill," Moscow also announced its intention to send 23 seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers back to Kyiv.

The two leaders also agreed to form joint expert groups to pursue a resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. They expressed their readiness to begin discussions on a comprehensive plan for ensuring maritime security in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile Trump and Putin reaffirmed the importance of normalizing bilateral relations between their countries, recognizing their shared responsibility for maintaining global stability.