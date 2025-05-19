Putin tells Trump: Russia is ready to ceasefire with Ukraine

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his phone call with US President Donald Trump lasted over two hours and was “meaningful, frank, and highly productive.”

Putin thanked Trump for helping restart direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv, saying Russia is open to halting hostilities but emphasized the need for a practical path to peace.

“Russia supports a ceasefire, but lasting peace requires the most effective solutions,” he said, adding that Trump had expressed his own views on ending the conflict.

Putin also confirmed that Moscow is ready to work on a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine that would include a ceasefire, stressing the importance of finding common ground.

This is a breking story...