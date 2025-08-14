Trump: Putin talks in Alaska can bring Ukraine peace deal

Shafaq News – Washington / Moscow

US President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted that his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

In a radio interview with Fox News, Trump indicated that his threat of sanctions may have influenced Putin’s request for the talks, adding that both economic incentives and punitive measures are “very powerful” tools, stressing that it is up to Putin to choose. He stated that penalties are ready to be imposed if no agreement is reached, pointing out that his warning had prompted Putin to seek the meeting.

Trump revealed that the discussions will include exchanges on borders and territorial issues. He acknowledged uncertainty over achieving an immediate ceasefire and noted that it was still unclear whether the upcoming press conferences would be joint. If the Alaska talks succeed, he will contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, but will refrain from doing so if the meeting ends poorly. The US president also disclosed that three locations are under consideration for a follow-up meeting with Putin after the Alaska summit.

US Senator Marco Rubio stressed that security guarantees should form part of any peace framework, acknowledging that discussions must also address disputes over territory and annexation claims.

However, the Russian Interfax news agency, quoting Kremlin sources, reported that no documents are expected to be signed at the US-Russia summit in Alaska. Officials cautioned that predicting the outcome of the high-level negotiations would be a “serious mistake.”