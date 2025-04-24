Trump urges Putin to ''stop'' Ukraine military operations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop military operations in Ukraine and seek a peace agreement.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized the timing of Russia’s latest strikes, calling them unnecessary and poorly judged. “The timing of the attacks is very bad…This is unnecessary and very badly timed. Vladimir, stop!”

Trump’s comments followed his statement on Wednesday when he indicated that a negotiated settlement to end the war could be achievable.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 70 missiles and 145 drones overnight, striking six regions. At least 10 people were killed in Kyiv, marking one of the most lethal attacks on the capital in recent weeks.

Responding to questions about the strikes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian forces are continuing to target Ukrainian military infrastructure.